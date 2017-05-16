Joe Hall

The London Stadium has been dealt a final blow in a difficult first season hosting West Ham United, after telecoms giant Vodafone pulled out of a planned £20m sponsorhip deal.

Negotiations between stadium operators London E20 Stadium and the firm had reached an advanced stage, with the Premier League ground expected to be named after Vodafone from next season.

According to the reported terms of the deal, Vodafone would pay the LLDC £3.3m-a-year, more than the £2.5m-a-year West Ham pays to rent the stadium.

WEST HAM

Vodafone announced today that it had succumbed to an annual loss of €6.1bn (£5.2bn), largely due to foreign currency movements.

London E20 Stadium will now return to market for a second time, after talks with Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group fell apart last year.

It marks another bump in what has been a rocky road in the London Stadium's first year as West Ham's home ground.

The stadium has suffered from bad publicity following crowd trouble at games, while Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has ordered a review into the taxpayer-funded conversion costs.

West Ham's first team has struggled to adjust to their new surrounds after leaving Upton Park.

Slaven Bilic's men are on course to finish in the bottom half of the table after finishing seventh last season and being forced to cash in on star player Dimitri Payet in January.