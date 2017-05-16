FTSE 100 7496.73 +0.57%
Tuesday 16 May 2017 11:43am

Picasso painting Femme Assise, Robe Bleu sells for $45m at auction

Alys Key
Follow Alys
A Christie's employee poses with a paint
Femme Assise, Robe Bleu sold for more than double its previous price of $18m (Source: Getty)

One of Pablo Picasso’s masterworks Femme Assise, Robe Bleu sold for $45m (£35m) on Monday evening in New York.

The portrait depicts Dora Maar, one of the artist’s many lovers, and has passed through many hands including when it was seized by the Nazis during the Second World War.

Read more: Someone has bought candid Hitler pictures for £34,000

The painting outsold its last auction price, more than doubling the $18m it went for in 2011. However it was a long way off the record bid for art at auction, which was set by another Picasso work, Women of Algiers, when it sold for $179m (£138.8m) in 2015.

The auction of impressionist and modernist art at Christie’s raised a total of $289m, with lots including other Picasso pieces alongside work by Marc Chagall, Henry Moore and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

Read more: Auctioned masterpiece could set a record for artist

Related articles

Banksy just took on Brexit with Dover street art
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

This flawless pink diamond has fetched a record-breaking price at auction
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Chris Ofili: Weaving Magic at National Gallery is a powerful little show
Steve Dinneen
Steve Dinneen | Staff