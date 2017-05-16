Alys Key

One of Pablo Picasso’s masterworks Femme Assise, Robe Bleu sold for $45m (£35m) on Monday evening in New York.

The portrait depicts Dora Maar, one of the artist’s many lovers, and has passed through many hands including when it was seized by the Nazis during the Second World War.

The painting outsold its last auction price, more than doubling the $18m it went for in 2011. However it was a long way off the record bid for art at auction, which was set by another Picasso work, Women of Algiers, when it sold for $179m (£138.8m) in 2015.

The auction of impressionist and modernist art at Christie’s raised a total of $289m, with lots including other Picasso pieces alongside work by Marc Chagall, Henry Moore and Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

