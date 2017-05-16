Lynsey Barber

Customers of EE have been hit by technical problems which mean they are unable to use their data connections to get online.

The mobile operator said problems with 4G data services have been reported by some customers today and that it is working to fix the problem.

According to Down Detector, several hundred people have reported problems and appear to be coming from major cities across the country, including London, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow.

Many customers have turned to complain to EE on Twitter, where they say they've been unable to use mobile data.

EE has been responding to users saying that voice is unaffected.and that it's "aware of a data issue affecting 4G internet connectivity on some services for a few customers this morning".

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

