Tuesday 16 May 2017 9:49am

NIO EP9 video: Nurburgring record breaking lap by £1.4m Chinese electric supercar

Oliver Gill

The NIO EP9 was more than 30 seconds faster than its nearest electric-powered competitor (Source: NIO)

The lap record for the world-famous Nurburgring was broken on Friday by a £1.4m Chinese supercar.

Posting a time of 6 minutes 45.9 seconds around the German circuit, the NIO EP9 is also prepped for the future: it's electric.

Its time was 2.1 seconds faster than the previous record set by a Radical SR8LM in 2009. It is also more than six seconds faster than the Lamborghini Huracan, which covered a 20.6km lap of the circuit in 6 minutes 52.0 seconds in October.

Read more: London Grand Prix? F1 plans return to capital's streets

And if you have ever wondered what it is like to sit behind the wheel when breaking the record, have a look below.

The NIO EP9 generates a megawatt of power, that's 1342 brake horsepower, and has a top speed of 194mph.

The car's fairly nippy getting away from traffic lights to, taking just 7.1 seconds to get up to 124mph from a standing start.

Read more: Pirelli confirm use of Kevlar in rear wheels at the Nurburgring, but pressure remains

Friday's time was over 30 seconds faster than Toyota's TMG EV P002, which held the record for the fastest lap around the German circuit by an electric car.

Nurburgring: Top five lap times

Rank

Car

Lap time
1 NIO EP9 6:45.90
2 Radical SR8LM 6:48.00
3 Lamborghini Huracan Performante 6:52.01
4 Radical SR8 6:56.08
5 Porsche 918 Spyder 6:57.00

