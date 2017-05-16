Oliver Gill

The lap record for the world-famous Nurburgring was broken on Friday by a £1.4m Chinese supercar.

Posting a time of 6 minutes 45.9 seconds around the German circuit, the NIO EP9 is also prepped for the future: it's electric.

Its time was 2.1 seconds faster than the previous record set by a Radical SR8LM in 2009. It is also more than six seconds faster than the Lamborghini Huracan, which covered a 20.6km lap of the circuit in 6 minutes 52.0 seconds in October.

And if you have ever wondered what it is like to sit behind the wheel when breaking the record, have a look below.

The NIO EP9 generates a megawatt of power, that's 1342 brake horsepower, and has a top speed of 194mph.

The car's fairly nippy getting away from traffic lights to, taking just 7.1 seconds to get up to 124mph from a standing start.

Friday's time was over 30 seconds faster than Toyota's TMG EV P002, which held the record for the fastest lap around the German circuit by an electric car.

The NIO EP9 and I broke the production car record around the Nordschleife today. Mega (Watt) effort by all in production of this car! pic.twitter.com/0UOcyyujqd — Peter Dumbreck (@AhLovejoy) May 12, 2017

Nurburgring: Top five lap times