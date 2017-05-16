Jasper Jolly

Inflation rose sharply in April as price rises continued to drag on the British consumer.

The consumer price index, the measure used by the Bank of England, increased at an annual rate of 2.7 per cent in April, up from the 2.3 per cent seen in March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Economists had expected consumer price index inflation to jump further above target to a consensus of around 2.6 per cent.

Meanwhile the consumer price index including owner occupiers’ housing costs, which the ONS has designated as its main measure, rose to 2.6 per cent.

The Bank of England now expects real wages to fall this year as inflation outpaces pay increases.

The fall in the value of the pound since the EU referendum has driven the rapid rise in prices. Sterling crashed to its lowest level against the US dollar in more than three decades in the aftermath of the vote.

However, a recent rebound in the value of the pound to just below $1.30 against the dollar has slightly cushioned the blow. The pound was trading around 14 per cent below pre-referendum highs just before the inflation data was released.

The recent rebound prompted the Bank of England to predict inflation will peak earlier, which the latest data appear to have borne out.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures the price of goods at the factory gate, rose by 3.6 per cent, the same pace as seen in March.

Higher factory gate prices are generally passed on to consumers, although some of the increase is also absorbed in company margins. Stalling factory gate prices may mean momentum in the rise of consumer inflation could also slow.

Nevertheless, the rise will add further pressure on the monetary policymakers at the Bank, who have determinedly maintained a looser grip on the supply of money, with interest rates remaining at historically low levels.

However, the Bank has had to contend with inflation rising well beyond its target level of two per cent. It has already upped its forecasts from previous levels, with it now expecting inflation to peak just below three per cent by the end of the year.

[custom id=”108”]