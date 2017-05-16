Oliver Gill

Shares in Yorkshire Bank owner CYBG fell by four per cent this morning after the lender posted half-year results that missed expectations.

The bank's execs defended its performance, saying it was delivering on its strategic priorities.

The figures

Income grew by 1.2 per cent to £497m while firm reduced its cost base by £5m to £348m.

Net interest margin, the excess interest charged for lending over the amount it pays for deposits, was 2.26 per cent. This was in line with the previous year.

Underlying profit before tax was £123m, up from £107m.

But statutory profit before tax fell from £58m to £46m, though this was after taking £53m in restructuring expenses.

Underlying earnings per share rose 25 per cent to 9p.

Why it's interesting

CYBG maintained net interest margin despite the UK's low interest rate environment. CYBG said this was a result of "active margin management against a backdrop of a competitive market".

The lender said it improved the credit quality of who it is lending to, it said "asset quality [had] improved" and the cost of risk is 0.15 per cent.

However, shares have fallen this morning after the profit before tax growth is behind expectations.

John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody, said while the net interest margin percentages were improved, the net interest generated missed targets.

He said the consensus expectation of net interest income was £435m compared with £411m reported today.

What the company said

Chairman Jim Pettigrew said: "CYBG has had a good start to 2017, building on the momentum created in our first year as an independent business. We remain focused on our strategy to leverage our digital capabilities and scalable infrastructure to support our growth ambitions and deliver a superior customer experience.

The group's financial performance has been good in the first half of the year and we continue to target a modest inaugural dividend in respect of 2017.

Chief executive David Duffy said: "In the first half of this year we have maintained momentum in delivering our strategic priorities and commitments, and as a result are delivering significantly improved financial performance.

"Our half year results show improved underlying profit, good loan growth, stable margin, continued delivery of our cost programme and improved returns - all delivered in a highly competitive market and continuing low growth, low interest rate environment.

"As the only true full service challenger bank of scale across both retail and small and medium-sized enterprises in the UK market, we have been able to deliver ahead of market growth in mortgages and growth in core small and medium-sized enterprises banking, as well as making a strong start to our commitment to provide up to £6bn of lending to small and medium-sized enterprises over the next three years."