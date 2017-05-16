Oliver Gill

Vodafone has posted a loss of €6.1bn for the year to March, with a revenue slide blamed on adverse foreign currency movements.

The telecoms giant is hoping to draw a line under its foray into India and upped both its final dividend and earnings growth for next year.

The figures

Total revenue for the year to March fell 4.4 per cent to €47.6bn with full-year organic service revenue growing by 1.9 per cent.

Fourth quarter organic service revenue grew 1.5 per cent. Europe revenues were 0.1 per cent up, while Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific grew by 6.8 per cent.

Organic adjusted earnings were 5.8 per cent higher at €14.1bn. Vodafone's second half of the year earnings were up 6.3 per cent.

Adjusted earnings including India on a guidance basis up 3.4 per cent to €15.8bn.

Free cash flow was €4.1bn and the group generated a loss of €6.1bn, including a tax impairment of India of €3.7bn.

Final dividend per share of 10.03 cents, up 2.0 per cent, giving total dividends per share of 14.77 cents.

Why it's interesting

Some investors were buoyed by Vodafone's exit from India by merging operations with a local rival Idea Cellular. And after taking into account the tax savings the impairment of €5.0bn has been reduced to €3.7bn.

Another piece of good news is that despite posting a loss, the group has increased its dividend by two per cent.

But adjusted earnings, up 3.4 per cent, are towards the lower end of Vodafone's guidance of between three and six per cent.

Unperturbed, the telecoms giant has upped the ante for next year. It forecasts earnings growth of between four and eight per cent (€14.0-€14.5bn). This will generated €5bn of free cash flow, Vodafone said.

What the company said

Chief executive Vittorio Colao said: "Our focus on excellence in customer experience has enabled further improvements in our overall commercial and financial performance during the year.

"We continue to be Europe’s fastest growing broadband provider, seizing the opportunities created by convergence and winning revenue market share, supported also by our enterprise business which continues to outperform its peers.

"The proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular will create a new champion for Digital India, while capturing synergies with an estimated net present value of $10bn.

"We expect to sustain our momentum in the coming financial year, generating free cash flow of around €5.0 billion. Our confidence in the outlook is demonstrated by another two per cent increase in our dividend.’

