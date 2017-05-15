Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will kick off their programme of live TV Q&A sessions with a grilling on Sky News and Channel 4 later this month.

Both of the party leaders will abstain from a debate hosted by ITV later this week, but have signed up to face questions from both a live audience and former Newsnight host Jeremy Paxman over the course of a 90 minute programme on 29 May.

It will come four days before the BBC hosts its own interrogation of the pair, with May and Corbyn facing questions from an audience in York on 2 June.

The BBC will also host a seven-way election debate, featuring spokespeople from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, Green Party and Ukip on 31 May.​

