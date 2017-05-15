FTSE 100 7454.37 +0.26%
Monday 15 May 2017 5:01pm

Rush hour misery as a points failure causes major delays on South West Trains routes between Clapham Junction and Waterloo

Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Why do people pursue careers in finance?
London Underground Strikes Affect Workers' Journeys
Commuters faced long waits for trains (Source: Getty)

Commuters faced misery during evening rush hour after a points failure at Queenstown Road caused major delays on routes running from Waterloo to Clapham Junction.

South West Trains said it had made cancellations on routes running between Clapham Junction and Queenstown Road, after some London-bound lined were blocked.

It added that some trains needed to be terminated and restarted away from Waterloo station, at Clapham Junction and Richamond, while some services were cancelled altogether.

Disruption is expected until at least 8.30pm, it said.

Tags

Related articles

Severe delays on Central line due to faulty train at Liverpool Street
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Commuters facing rush hour chaos due to train delays at Waterloo
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Rush hour Tube disruption: Service suspended on Metropolitan line
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff