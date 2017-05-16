City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover tax, banking and peer-to-peer lending. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

RSM

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM has appointed David Williams-Richardson as a specialist employment tax partner in its Gatwick office. Prior to joining RSM, David worked for a Big Four firm, also in the Gatwick market, where he built and led the local employment tax team. David has over 18 years’ experience of advising local and national employers on a range of domestic and overseas employment tax issues. He has specific experience of working with clients in the aviation and travel sector, including airlines and tour operators, and has presented at a number of travel industry events on topical employment tax issues. His expertise covers PAYE/NIC compliance, advice on termination payments, employee benefit structures and reporting, salary sacrifice implementation and review, employment status and the implications of assigning employees overseas.

Natixis

Natixis has announced the appointment of Marc Mourre as senior adviser to expand the bank’s client relationships. He will work for both global markets commodities and global energy and commodities financing divisions to provide solutions to the financing and hedging needs of clients. Marc will be reporting to Simon Grenfell, head of global markets commodities, and Dominique Fraisse, global head of energy and commodities. Before joining the financial industry, Marc began his career in Hong Kong at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs as cultural attache. He then moved to Total in the international trading oil division as a crude oil trader. Until January 2016, Marc was managing director, vice chairman of the commodities division and chairman of the African business effort for Morgan Stanley. In 1986, Marc joined Morgan Stanley to set up the London commodities trading office. He is also chairman of the trustees of the friends of the French Institute in London.

RateSetter

Peer-to-peer lending platform RateSetter is pleased to announce that Paul Manduca has been appointed as non-executive chairman. Paul will join the board on 1 June ahead of becoming and will become chair on 17 July, when current chairman Alan Hughes’ three-year term expires. Paul is chairman of the global FTSE 100 insurer Prudential. His distinguished career in asset management included founding Threadneedle Asset Management and serving as CEO at both Rothschild Asset Management and Deutsche Asset Management. As a non-executive, Paul has held senior positions in both financial services and other sectors, including at Wm Morrison. He also chairs the Advisory Council of TheCityUK.

[custom id=162"]