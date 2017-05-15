FTSE 100 7451.68 +0.22%
Monday 15 May 2017 4:44pm

Mapped: How the UK will vote in the General Election

Helen Cahill
The Conservatives are expected to win big on 8 June (Source: Getty)

New data from YouGov is predicting a surge in support for the Conservative party at the General Election.

According to data from YouGov, the Conservatives will increase their vote share in every region of the country, and Labour will face a cut in most areas apart from the South West and the South East.

Here's how YouGov is predicting the public will vote in the vote on 8 June:


The Conservative voting share in Wales and Yorkshire is expected to overtake Labour's (Source: YouGov)

In Wales, the Tories are expected to bump up their share of the vote by as much as 14 per cent, from 27 per cent to 41 per cent.


Voting intentions in Wales for the General Election (Source: YouGov)

And in Scotland, the Tory party is expected to almost double its share of the vote from 15 per cent to 28 per cent. And, it appears this will be to the detriment of both the Scottish National Party and the Labour party, with their vote shares expected to fall by nine per cent and six per cent respectively.


Scottish voters will still overwhelmingly support the SNP at the next election (Source: YouGov)

The Labour party is also expected to fall back in London, with its vote share falling from 44 per cent to 41 per cent. The capital will see something of a revival for Liberal Democrat support, according to YouGov's figures; their vote share is predicted to climb from eight per cent to 14 per cent.

The data comes as the Conservative party turns its focus on Labour supporters, seeking to woo over voters with promises to strengthen workers' rights.

