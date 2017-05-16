Emma Haslett

After a decade in the making, the first trains run on the Elizabeth Line, nee Crossrail, this month.

But the line won't just benefit commuters: homeowners along the route will also celebrate, with prices of homes around many stops having more than doubled since it was first approved by planners.

Research by Emoov showed prices have risen the most in Whitechapel, where the average asking price was £290,000 in 2007, when it was first started. Now it's £750,000, 159 per cent higher.

Paddington came second, with a 129 per cent rise in prices, from £769,000 in 2007 to £1.76m now. That was followed by Liverpool Street, where prices have risen 118 per cent, from £655,000 when it began to £1.43m now.

But the good news, for aspiring commuters, is that there are still pockets of affordability along the line.

In Abbey Wood, house prices have risen 91 per cent since Crossrail began - but the average price is still £385,000. Likewise, the average price in Harold Wood, in north east London, is £376,000, 71 per cent higher than this time last year.

West Drayton is about the same, at £379,000, 67 per cent higher than the average £228,000 asking price back in 2007.

And Heathrow might be noisy - but with an average house prices of £314,000, at least it's affordable.

Across the whole of the line, Emoov said the average house price has risen 80 per cent, compared with 77 per cent across the rest of the capital.

The first stage of the £14.8bn project will begin running later this month, connecting Liverpool Street with Shenfield via Stratford and Forest Gate.

