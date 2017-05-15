Courtney Goldsmith

Peter Bodin was named the chief executive-elect of Grant Thornton International today after leading the firm's Sweden arm for 16 years.

The global accountancy firm said Bodin will take over from Ed Nusbaum who will retire at the end of the year after eight years in the job. Bodin will start the new role on 1 January 2018.

"I am honoured and excited to be given this opportunity to lead Grant Thornton into its next era of growth and expansion," said Bodin, who also spent five years as chairman of the board.

My role will be to create an environment that allows Grant Thornton people and firms to collaborate, not just with each other but with clients and other stakeholders, to grow into the world’s best professional services organisation. That means building an innovative brand that stands out in the marketplace and having a resolute focus on digital transformation - of our own business and for our clients around the world.

​Read more: Grant Thornton fined £2.3m for fire services firm audit failings

Scott Barnes, chair of the board of governors, said: “Peter has deep knowledge of the global organisation and will inspire confidence in our chief executives. He has a reputation for coaching and developing people at every level and I believe his passion for people and leadership and his open, transparent style will resonate with the next generation at Grant Thornton.”

Nusbaum called Bodin a "strong, innovative leader" and said the new boss will continue to build an "exciting" future for the group.

Read more: FRC launches investigation in Grant Thornton