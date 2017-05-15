Oliver Gill

A number of suitors are circling insurance mutual LV, as the firm explores a strategic tie-up to bolster its balance sheet.

The announcement by LV this morning comes after Sky News reported on Friday the insurer was in discussions with German insurer Allianz.

LV said in a stockmarket statement: "LV confirms that it has recently received approaches from a number of parties regarding possible strategic transactions relating to its general insurance operations."

Discussions are at a very early stage, no decisions have been made as to the nature of any transaction(s) and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed or with whom.

In April LV said it was mulling a number of options in order to boost its capital surplus. That announcement came as the firm revealed profits had been almost wiped out by a £139m charge following the government's controversial decision to change the discount rate.

LV did not reveal the names of the interested parties, but City analysts said appetite from other insurers is likely to be limited.

Eamonn Flanagan, an analyst at Shore Capital Markets, said larger insurers would likely be put off by UK competition regulators wanting to investigate a potential tie-up with LV, which boasts 6m customers.

Meanwhile, Panmure Gordon head of research Barrie Cornes said motor insurance company valuations are at the top end of the market. He added this could restrict the buyer population.

