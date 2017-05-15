Emmanuel Macron names Edouard Philippe as French prime minister

Helen Cahill

French President Emmanuel Macron has named centre-right politician Edouard Philippe as his prime minister.

Philippe, 46, is the mayor of Le Havre in the west of France and is a Republican party MP linked to Alain Juppe, the former prime minister who lost in the race to become the Republican party's nomination for president.

Read more: Emmanuel Macron inaugurated as French President

The move is part of Macron's plan to win support from the Republicans.

Macron, France's youngest ever President, has also announced that Alexis Koher, his former chief of staff, will become his secretary general, and Philippe Etienne, former Berlin ambassador, will be his diplomatic adviser.

The rest of Macron's top team is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Macron was officially inaugurated as French President at a ceremony at the Elysee palace yesterday, promising to reform the European Union during his time as leader.

One of his first acts as president will be to visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. The pair are expected to discuss Eurozone integration and Brexit.