William Turvill

Noel Edmonds is stepping up his fight against the banker.

The former Deal Or No Deal host has written to the chairman of Lloyds Banking Group, Lord Blackwell, to complain about the HBOS fraud compensation process.

Edmonds, who also hosted Noel’s House Party, also claimed that chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio had declined a meeting.

It emerged last week that the celebrity’s lawyers had written a letter to Horta-Osorio demanding up to an estimated £73m in compensation. The letter, signed by Edmonds’ lawyer, Jonathan Coad of Keystone Law, alleged that HBOS and its former employee Mark Dobson destroyed the celebrity’s former business, Unique Group.

In a letter to Blackwell today, Edmonds said: “[I]n my letter to Mr. Horta-Osorio I suggested a meeting take place with him so that he could hear for himself the suffering that your bank has inflicted on one of its victims; something which even Rupert Murdoch agreed to when he met the Dowler family who were phone-hacking victims.

“Mr Horta-Osorio has however declined my request… May I suggest therefore that you agree to such a meeting in the next few days so that you can then direct the future actions of your bank with a full understanding of the human cost of its wrongdoing.”

Edmonds was also unhappy that he has not yet been contacted by Professor Griggs, who is overseeing the compensation process.

He added:

No urgency whatsoever has been exhibited by your organisation to right the grievous wrongs for which it is responsible. The victims' group has experienced foot dragging by your organisation when it comes actually to paying out compensation which they are plainly due. This is completely at odds with the public statements made by both you and Mr. Horta-OsÓrio that compensation should be paid 'swiftly''and 'quickly' .

Lloyds has been asked for comment.