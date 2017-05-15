William Turvill

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has announced a $3.3bn (£2.5bn) deal to buy Dutch business intelligence firm Bureau van Dijk.

The US firm said the deal, funded through a combination of offshore cash and new debt financing, would extend its risk data and analysis businesses.

Moody’s is acquiring the Amsterdam-headquartered firm from Swedish private equity firm EQT.

Read more: This is what Brexit and a weaker pound will do to the UK's airports

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval in the European Union, is expected to complete in the third quarter of this year.

Bureau van Dijk aggregates, standardises and distributes one of the largest private company datasets in the world, covering 220m companies.

In 2016, the firm generated revenues of $281m and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation of $144m. Moody’s expects around $45m of annual revenue and expense savings by 2018, and $80m by 2021.

Read more: UK at risk of downgraded Moody's rating if it gets a poor Brexit deal

The Dutch firm will become part of Moody’s Analytics’ research, data and analytics unit.

Raymond McDaniel, president and chief executive of Moody’s, said: “This acquisition provides significant opportunities for Moody’s Analytics to offer complementary products, create new risk solutions and extend its reach to new and evolving market segments.”

Mark Schwerzel, deputy chief executive of Bureau van Dijk, said: “The addition of Bureau van Dijk’s powerful information platform to Moody’s Analytics’ suite of risk management solutions presents a wide range of opportunities for us to better serve our combined customer base.”