Alys Key

The UK's Tobacco and Related Products Regulations were implemented last year, but stockists have until the end of this week to shift items that don't comply with new rules. After that, what you see (and don't see) on the shelves will be very different.

Here's what you need to know:

1. No more 10-packs

The smallest pack of cigarettes available will now cost £8.82 in the hope that higher costs will put more people off smoking for good. Smaller packs of tobacco will also be banned, with 30g becoming the smallest size available.

2. Even less attractive packaging

If pictures of sick children and damaged lungs aren't enough to put you off, regulators are hoping a lack of branding will. Boxes will now be a sickly shade of green with the brand written in a standard font. The UK is the first European country to enforce this precaution. Oh, and the graphic warning images? Those are getting bigger, now taking up 60 per cent of the pack.

3. Menthols are on the way out

Because they are aimed at beginner smokers, menthol cigarettes are being phased out. The eventual aim is to stub out menthol cigarettes altogether by 2020. Other flavours, such as fruit and vanilla, will be banned from the end of this week.

4. Vaping businesses will be affected too

None of the tobacco regulations will apply to e-cigarettes, but new rules will be enforced on manufacturers including limitating refill containers to 10 ml and giving them a maximum nicotine content of 20 mg. The latest figures from Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) show 2.9m people in Britain now use e-cigarettes, so the government also wants to keep a closer eye on the industry by requiring more information on new products to be submitted to the Home Office.

Read more: British American Tobacco's profit heats up as it looks to the vaping market