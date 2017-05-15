Lynsey Barber

Shares in Sophos and other cyber security firms have been lifted by the global cyber attack which hit businesses and government over the weekend.

The Wannacry ransomware has affected thousands around the world, bringing cyber threats into focus.

Shares in Sophos were up more than seven per cent in morning trading with "significant increases in public sector cyber defence spending now looking inevitable" according to Nicholas Hyett, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. The firm's stock was the biggest riser on the FTSE 250.

A note from Deutsche Bank this morning also helped lift Sophos shares, with the investment bank raising its price target ahead of full-year results on Wednesday.

Shares in NCC Group, the firm whose cyber security experts are used to track contestants on the Channel 4 show Hunted, were more than three per cent higher.

And ECSC, which recently floated on Aim, was up more than 20 per cent.

Several US-listed cyber security firms are also set for gains. In pre-market trading Palo Alto Networks was up nearly three per cent, while Fireeye and Symantec were up more than five per cent.

"We wouldn’t be surprised if the scale and scope of Wannacry leads to another spike in IT security solutions and associated revenue spend," said Northern Capital Trust analyst Neil Campling.

