Jasper Jolly

The FTSE 100 has reached a new record high as investors across Europe started the week in confident mood.

London's blue chip index rose to 7,460.20 points in Monday morning trading, after closing last week at 7,435.39 points.

The Dax, which tracks 30 of Germany's largest companies, also hit a new record, reaching 12,832.29 points.

Higher commodity prices drove the early gains for London-listed companies, with miners and oil majors benefiting.

The FTSE's gains came despite a stronger pound, which rose around 0.25 per cent against the US dollar as stock markets opened. A stronger pound traditionally weighs on the FTSE 100's multinationals.

Miner Antofagasta led the FTSE 100 in early trading, with shares rising by as much as two per cent on the back of higher commodity prices.

Glencore, Anglo American, and the newly renamed BHP (formerly BHP Billiton) were among the other miners pushing up London's main market.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell both gained more than one per cent at the time of writing, as oil prices rose.

Prices for futures in North Sea benchmark Brent crude oil rose by more than two per cent to reach a peak of $52.26 per barrel, the highest this month, after Saudi Arabian and Russian oil ministers said they wanted to extend a cut in production, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, financial stocks on Frankfurt's Dax index were among the strongest performers, with Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank both rising by more than one per cent in morning trading.

European equities have been buoyed in recent weeks since the election of Emmanuel Macron as French President reassured investors wary of his anti-euro opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Macron's victory triggered a renewed move by investors across the world towards riskier assets, as the probability of a market-shaking political event in one of the world's largest economies receded.