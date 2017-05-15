FTSE 100 7435.39 +0.66%
Monday 15 May 2017 12:28am

The Royal Mint launches platinum bullion for the first time

Georgina Varley
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk How to turn EU GDPR compliance chores into benefits
Production At The Royal Mint
It is the first time the Royal Mint has created platinum bullion (not pictured) (Source: Getty)

The beginning of London Platinum Week today marks The Royal Mint’s move into the platinum bullion market.

The first in a range of investment-grade bullion platinum coins and bars can now be purchased through the Royal Mint’s online bullion trading platform.

Read more: Royal Mint website takes a new pounding

The Royal Mint has been producing precious metal coinage since the ninth century. Its bullion products were exclusively comprised of gold and silver until today.

A partnership with the World Platinum Investment Council was announced by the Royal Mint last December.

Read more: The Royal Mint is putting gold bullion on the blockchain

Chris Howard, the Royal Mint’s director of bullion, said: “The introduction of platinum to our portfolio is the next logical step for the Royal Mint and increases the choice available to our customers, supporting our ambition to be recognised as the home of the ‘complete bullion solution’.”

Products to be retailed by the 1,000-year-old organisation over the coming weeks include 100g, 500g and 1oz platinum bars as well as a 1oz ‘Queen’s Beasts Lion of England’ coin, the first platinum coin to be launched in the heraldic series.

Related articles

'Ear, 'ear: The Royal Mint has issued a new, colourful, Peter Rabbit 50p
Nina Edy
Nina Edy | Staff

It's official: There's been a rush for gold bullion since the rate cut
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

New start up hub in old Royal Mint site
Tracey Boles
Tracey Boles | Staff