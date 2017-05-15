The Royal Mint launches platinum bullion for the first time

Georgina Varley

The beginning of London Platinum Week today marks The Royal Mint’s move into the platinum bullion market.

The first in a range of investment-grade bullion platinum coins and bars can now be purchased through the Royal Mint’s online bullion trading platform.

The Royal Mint has been producing precious metal coinage since the ninth century. Its bullion products were exclusively comprised of gold and silver until today.

A partnership with the World Platinum Investment Council was announced by the Royal Mint last December.

Chris Howard, the Royal Mint’s director of bullion, said: “The introduction of platinum to our portfolio is the next logical step for the Royal Mint and increases the choice available to our customers, supporting our ambition to be recognised as the home of the ‘complete bullion solution’.”

Products to be retailed by the 1,000-year-old organisation over the coming weeks include 100g, 500g and 1oz platinum bars as well as a 1oz ‘Queen’s Beasts Lion of England’ coin, the first platinum coin to be launched in the heraldic series.