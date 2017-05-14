Ross McLean

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino predicted their move to a new stadium will prove the platform for the club to conquer previously unscaled heights after a nostalgia-fuelled farewell to White Hart Lane ended in style.

England striker Harry Kane was the match-winner as the curtain came down on Tottenham’s 118-year stay at the Lane, doubling the Spurs lead following Victor Wanyama’s early header.

Skipper Wayne Rooney struck inside the final 20 minutes to hint at United gatecrashing the party although a comeback was not forthcoming.

A record-equalling 14th successive league win at home ensured Spurs, who guaranteed themselves second place in the Premier League, navigated the season unbeaten on their own turf – a feat last achieved during the 1964-65 campaign.

The plan is for Tottenham to play their home games at Wembley next season before moving into their new 61,000-seater stadium for the 2018-19 campaign.

“We believe that when the doors open at the new stadium it will help the club to reach the last level,” said Pochettino.

“That is our expectation and idea. With the training ground, the new facilities and the new stadium will put the team and the club in the last level in Europe. The people know the club need this push. I think we are on a great journey.”

Following a pitch invasion and a valedictory post-match ceremony celebrating former players and past times at White Hart Lane, Pochettino promised a renewed title charge next season.

“We are really sad and disappointed because Chelsea, at the end, they won the Premier League,” added Pochettino. “But nothing to regret. Very, very happy with the performance of the players.

“And only for now, to say to our fans, to say to everyone that we will try next season to give our best and fight again to try and win the league.”

Tottenham needed just six minutes to stoke the exultant mood as Wanyama rose to power a whipped centre from left wing-back Ben Davies beyond United’s helpless goalkeeper David de Gea.

Aside from Anthony Martial curling narrowly wide, Spurs were omnipotent in the first half with Son Heung-min storming through the United defence only to be denied by De Gea and Kane striking the crossbar with a close-range header.

A back-pedalling De Gea then clawed away a deflected Christian Eriksen cross and tipped over a fierce Dele Alli drive, while on the stroke of half-time Kane became the latest to be thwarted.

With stars of yesteryear waiting in the wings it was Kane, the spearhead of the modern-day vintage, who cleverly flicked home a wicked Eriksen free-kick moments into the second period – the 23-year-old’s maiden goal against United.

The visitors retaliated on 71 minutes when a driving Martial picked out Rooney, who poked beyond Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, although it was insufficient to prevent a second loss in north London within a week.

Defeat extinguished any lingering hope United had of finishing in the top four, although manager Jose Mourinho insisted other clubs would look with envy should they qualify for the Champions League by winning this month’s Europa League final.

He said: “For us, it is more important to win titles than to finish in the top four. Probably other clubs finishing in the top four would like to be in our position.”