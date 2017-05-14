Courtney Goldsmith

Planet Earth II bagged two TV Baftas tonight, including must-see TV moment of the year, the only award voted for by the public.

The scene, which aired in November, showed the dramatic battle between a snake and a freshly hatched iguana. The clip went viral as viewers shared the shocking footage.

The sweeping nature programme, which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, also won the award for best specialist factual.

The first in the Planet Earth series boasted the title of the first natural history documentary to be filmed in high definition, and number two goes into even further detail of frozen tundra and dry forests alike.

