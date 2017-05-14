FTSE 100 7435.39 +0.66%
Sunday 14 May 2017 10:44pm

Planet Earth's snake vs iguana scene won the must-see TV Bafta of the year

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk How to turn EU GDPR compliance chores into benefits
Guantanamo Naval Base Endures As U.S. Military Bastion On Communist Cuba
Sir David Attenborough narrated the tense scene (Source: Getty)

Planet Earth II bagged two TV Baftas tonight, including must-see TV moment of the year, the only award voted for by the public.

The scene, which aired in November, showed the dramatic battle between a snake and a freshly hatched iguana. The clip went viral as viewers shared the shocking footage.

Read more: Explore the hidden depths of the Great Barrier Reef

The sweeping nature programme, which is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, also won the award for best specialist factual.

The first in the Planet Earth series boasted the title of the first natural history documentary to be filmed in high definition, and number two goes into even further detail of frozen tundra and dry forests alike.

Read more: David Attenborough has now had an ancient shrimp fossil named after him

Related articles

David Attenborough has now had an ancient shrimp fossil named after him
Lian Parsons
Lian Parsons | Staff

Business chiefs gather for PwC's annual PLC Awards
Edith Hancock
Edith Hancock | Staff

Boaty McBoatface is go (and heading for the Antarctic)
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff