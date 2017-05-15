William Turvill

City law firm RPC has today announced an international expansion to extend its offering into the German banking sector.

RPC will work with corporate finance and advisory firm Giltspur to offer advisory, investigatory and legal solutions to the sector.

The new service, which will be called Giltspur RPC Financial, will draw on German consulting business Excellory to offer the banks services including dispute resolution and risk mitigation strategies, litigation funding solutions, asset disposals, acquisitions and regulatory capital relief.

“It is well known that the German banking sector has been dealing with some fundamental structural issues over the past few years driven by a range of factors, including the low interest rate environment, European sovereign risk and regulatory pressure,” said Simon Hart, a partner in RPC’s commercial litigation team.

“The unique combination of services offered by Giltspur RPC Financial will help our clients identify any internal issues quickly, and then offer commercial solutions that mitigate future financial risk.”

He added: “In those situations where our client might be wrestling with a potential dispute with counterparties or other third parties, then given our strong track record handling banking-related disputes – including experience for German clients – RPC is well placed to help navigate those complex waters.”

RPC, which specialises in litigation, has 86 partners, 300 other lawyers and more than 600 employees in total. It is headquartered in the City, and also has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Bristol.