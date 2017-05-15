City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, property and banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Squire Patton Boggs

Squire Patton Boggs has appointed Henry Davey as a consultant in its energy and natural resources practice group in London. Henry was previously a corporate partner at Herbert Smith Freehills in London. He is a highly respected energy corporate M&A lawyer with some 25 years’ experience of energy transactions, encompassing acquisitions and dispositions, project development and commercial contracts. His clients include energy corporates, utilities, financial institutions, infrastructure funds and private equity investors. Ranked highly in Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500 for his energy and natural resources work, Henry’s expertise covers a wide range of domestic and international energy projects, such as complex dispositions for oil companies.

Rightmove

Rightmove, the UK’s number one property website, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Findlay as a non-executive director and member of the audit and nomination committees with effect from 1 June. Andrew is the chief financial officer of Easyjet. Prior to Easyjet, Andrew was chief financial officer of Halfords, and held senior finance roles at Marks and Spencer, the London Stock Exchange and Cable and Wireless. Andrew qualified as a chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand. With his wealth of financial expertise, proven commercial experience and strong consumer-centric background, Andrew will be a valuable addition to Rightmove

Royal Bank of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has appointed John Hughes and Yasmin Jetha as non-executive directors (NEDs) of RBS with effect from 21 June. On appointment, John Hughes will become a member of the group audit committee. Yasmin is currently an NED of Nation Media Group (East Africa) and an independent panel member of the Cabinet Office major projects review group and was previously an NED designate of Williams & Glyn. During her executive career, Yasmin held chief information officer roles at Bupa and the Financial Times, where she became the chief operating officer. She previously had a career spanning nearly 20 years at Abbey National, latterly serving as an executive director on the board. During an accountancy career spanning over 30 years, John gained extensive financial services experience. He audited and advised major banks both in the UK and globally throughout his career with KPMG and has a broad knowledge of both retail banking and trading businesses. He also served as a member of the audit and assurance council (formerly the auditing practices board) of the Financial Reporting Council for six years.

