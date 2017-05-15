FTSE 100 7435.39 +0.66%
Monday 15 May 2017 7:00am

London house prices: London named as the region with the second lowest house price growth

Georgina Varley
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk Global Cities index: Seattle's boom is about far more than Amazon
The Steady Increase In House Prices Slows Down In December
Volumes in Kensington and Chelsea fell 37 per cent between Q1 2015 and Q1 2017 (Source: Getty)

A slowdown in house prices places London as the region with the second lowest house price growth in England and Wales, a new survey shows.

Although up 1.4 per cent annually, average house prices in Greater London fell 0.1 per cent in April, decreasing by £750 to £610,418, according to the latest England and Wales House Price Index from Your Move.

This is in stark contrast to the 12 months leading up to April 2016, when the rush to buy ahead of Stamp Duty changes saw prices rise 13.6 per cent.

Read more: Nearly half of prime London property is now selling for below asking price

The more expensive properties are the ones struggling the most. Ranked by price, the top eleven London boroughs saw an annual increase of only 0.3 per cent, whereas the bottom third saw an annual increase of 4 per cent.

Volumes in Kensington and Chelsea, the most expensive borough in London, fell a staggering 37 per cent between the first quarter of 2015 and the same period this year.

The report also highlighted that average house prices rose just 0.1 per cent nationwide for the second month in a row despite record low interest rates and high employment levels.

Read more: UK house prices: First quarterly fall since 2012 as annual growth stagnates

The Council of Mortgage Lenders attributes the slowdown to the UK’s housing supply shortage. The market is currently being driven by first time buyers who are likely to be looking for cheaper properties and existing owners are increasingly choosing to remortgage their homes and stay put.

Oliver Blake, managing director of Your Move and Reeds Rains estate agents, said: “Real transformation is needed to address the housing supply shortage. Recent reports from House of Commons committees have made a strong case for the government to do more.

"As manifestos are published ahead of the upcoming election, we hope there is commitment to bridging the gap between supply and demand which will stimulate more market activity, stability and enable more people to secure their dream home."

Tags

Related articles

This London borough has the UK's worst salary to house price ratio
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

This is the London borough with the most empty homes
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff

Cash ploughed into UK property jumps as Bank of Mum and Dad helps buyers
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff