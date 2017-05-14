Mark Sands

A multimillionaire City asset manager is offering to bankroll bids to oust almost 140 pro-EU MPs.

Jeremy Hosking, the co-founder of Marathon Asset Management, is seeking to hand Prime Minister Theresa May an “army” of Brexiteer MPs in next month's election.

Hosking said he was offering up to £5,000 each to Conservative candidates in 138 Labour-held seats in an interview with The Observer.

All of the constituencies targeted by Hosking supported Brexit, but featured Remain-backing MPs.

The City man, who also donated £1.7m to the Vote Leave campaign, said he wanted to help deliver a “full, national Brexit”.

“I think it is going to be a lot of hard work, so we need the best team there, and we need all the Brexiteers there – particularly the Brexiteers in the Labour heartlands,” Hosking said.

It comes as pro-EU campaigner Gina Miller publishes a list of 16 parliamentary candidates who will be backed by her “Best for Britain” campaign.

Miller will back candidates including Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney, who is battling one-time London mayoral prospect Zac Goldsmith in the South West London constituency of Richmond Park.

Best for Britain says it will support politicians “who will fight to stop an extreme Brexit”, with a key demand a vote for MPs on the final terms of a deal with the EU. It is currently backing candidates from Labour, the Lib Dems and the Green Party.

Support will come in the form of campaigning, funding and social media activity, and the campaign has so far raised £380,000 through crowdfunding.