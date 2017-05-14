FTSE 100 7435.39 +0.66%
JP Morgan reveals plans to create "significant" number of jobs in Dublin, in addition to Brexit moves

William Turvill
JP Morgan employs around 500 people in Dublin in custody and fund services, transaction services and technology and operations (Source: Getty)

JP Morgan is planning to hire a “significant” number of people in Dublin for its custody and fund services business in the coming years.

The expansion is separate from the bank’s plans to transfer some jobs from London to the Irish capital as part of its Brexit planning.

The Wall Street bank is also thought to be close to buying the city’s Capitol Dock building, which can accommodate up to 1,000 people.

The firm currently employs around 500 people in Dublin in custody and fund services, transaction services and technology and operations.

Head of investor services James Kenny told the Financial Times a “significant” number of people would be employed in the custody and fund services business, which guards and administers investment assets for institutions, over the next three years.

Earlier this month, JP Morgan’s head of investment banking Daniel Pinto revealed the firm will be moving hundreds of positions from London to Dublin, Frankfurt and Luxembourg in the “short-term” ahead of the conclusion of UK-EU Brexit talks.

