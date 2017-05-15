The Royal Mint launches its first platinum bullion products

Georgina Varley

The beginning of London Platinum Week today marks The Royal Mint’s move into the platinum bullion market.

The first in a range of investment-grade bullion platinum coins and bars can now be purchased through bullion trading platform www.royalmintbullion.com.

The Royal Mint has been producing precious metal coinage since the 9th century. Its bullion products were exclusively comprised of gold and silver until today.

A partnership with The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) was announced by The Royal Mint last December.

Chris Howard, The Royal Mint’s director of bullion, said, “The introduction of platinum to our portfolio is the next logical step for The Royal Mint and increases the choice available to our customers, supporting our ambition to be recognised as the home of the ‘complete bullion solution’.”

With the launch of the Royal Mint Bullion site in 2014, The Royal Mint became the first mint to offer bullion products direct to individuals on a 24/7 basis.

Products to be retailed by the 1,000 year-old organisation over the coming weeks include 100g, 500g and 1oz platinum bars as well as a 1oz ‘Queen’s Beasts Lion of England’ coin, the first platinum coin to be launched in the heraldic series.

David Crawford, program manager at the World Platinum Investment Council, said: “The Royal Mint is one of the world’s oldest and foremost authorities and issuers of bullion coins and bars, and we are honoured to be working with them. The partnership is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives from the WPIC to stimulate further investor demand for physical platinum, and increase the number and type of platinum investment opportunities available worldwide.”