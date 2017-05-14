Georgina Varley

Heineken is to launch of an alcohol-free version of its lager.

Heineken 0.0 will be introduced into 17 markets this year, including the UK.

This move by the Dutch beer and cider producer is influenced by the increasing trend in consumer preference for non-alcoholic drinks.

The UK Office for National Statistics released figures earlier this month highlighting the decline in British drinking rates. Less than 57 per cent of people aged 16 and over had consumed an alcoholic beverage in the week before they were interviewed, down from just over 64 per cent in 2005.

On a global scale, the demand for alcohol has slipped dramatically. The volume of alcohol sold fell 0.8 per cent in 2015, the first decline in over a decade, according to market research company Euromonitor International.

Gianluca Di Tondo, Heineken's senior director of global brand, said: "Our ambition is to lead the category development in the markets where non-alcoholic beer is still small, but has growth potential, with a premium proposition.”

Heineken 0.0 will be launched at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona later today.