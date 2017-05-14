Emmanuel Macron inaugurated as French President

Helen Cahill

Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated as French President at the Elysee Palace in France.

Macron, who won the presidential race against the National Front's Marine le Pen with 66 per cent of the vote, is the country's youngest President at the age of 39.

At the inauguration in Paris, Macron said his strong mandate would give French people a new-found confidence; he is taking over from Francois Hollande, who struggled to bring down the nation's high unemployment.

Macron, a former banker, has also promised to reform the European Union during his time as leader. Demonstrating his commitment to Europe, one of his first acts as President will be to visit German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin tomorrow.

The new French President is expected to be tough on Brexit, and has previously indicated he has is eyes on London's euro clearing market.

Jean Pisani-Ferry, Macron's economic adviser, said last week that Macron will not be seeking to "punish" the UK for Brexit, but that France and Britain now have diverging interests, paving the way for difficult negotiations.