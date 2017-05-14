Lynsey Barber

The Conservative Party has promised to build more council homes and pledged a new Right to Buy scheme ahead of the General Election to help get "thousands" of people on to the property ladder.

Theresa May said local councils and housing associations will be handed greater powers to build new council homes with some of them earmarked for sale within 10 to 15 years under Right to Buy.

The Prime Minister said her party will "fix the broken housing market and support local authorities and housing associations to build a new generation of council homes right across the country".

Read more: Labour party plans "Robin Hood Tax" and crackdown on tax dodgers

"Giving tenants a new right to buy these homes when they go on the market will help thousands of people get on the first rung of the housing ladder, and fixed terms will make sure money is reinvested so we have a constant supply of new homes for social rent," she said.

The Tories are promising to make it easier for councils to buy land to build on as well as funding. The exact amount has not been revealed.