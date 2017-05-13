Morrisons has been voted the worst high street retailer in the UK in 2017, according to an annual survey of shoppers from consumer watchdog Which.
The supermarket came last in a ranking of consumers' shopping experiences at 100 major retailers, beating WH Smith, Poundland, Poundstretcher and Vodafone to the bottom spot.
Electrical chain Richer Sounds and DIY store Toolstation took the joint crown as the best rated shop in the UK, both with a customer score of 80 per cent, according to Which's survey of more than 10,200 consumers.
Customers were asked about overall experience and experience of shopping for different products. The customer score is based on satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending each store.
Toolstation came joint-top for the second year running, having shared first place with John Lewis last year, while Richer Sounds came in joint-third last year.
It was followed by Harvey Nichols, John Lewis and Waterstones, who all came in joint-third place.
Harvey Nichols has jumped from 21st place last year to third place this time around. Customers cited a love of its products as well as the stores themselves.
This year also marked Waterstones' return to the top five for the first time since 2014. The book retailer has been welcomed back into the top bracket of the Which shopping survey on the back of recent news that book sales reached a record £3.5bn last year.
Finishing off the top 10 best retailers were Apple and Bodycare in joint-sixth, The Perfume Shop in eighth place, followed by four shops rated joint-ninth: Card Factory, Cotswold Outdoor, Go Outdoors and Screwfix.
At the other end of the scale, the worst-rated shops included well-known brands such as Clinton Cards, JD Sports, Topshop, and Peacocks.
Other supermarkets to join Morrisons in the race to the bottom were Sainsbury's and Tesco, in the joint-88th spot, both with a customer score of 62 per cent.
|RANKING
|SHOP
|CUSTOMER SCORE
|88
|Clinton Cards
|62 per cent
|=
|JD Sports
|62 per cent
|=
|Robert Dyas
|62 per cent
|=
|Sainsbury's
|62 per cent
|=
|Tesco
|62 per cent
|=
|Topshop/Topman
|62 per cent
|94
|EE
|61 per cent
|=
|Peacocks
|61 per cent
|=
|Vodafone
|61 per cent
|97
|Poundstretcher
|60 per cent
|98
|Poundland
|59 per cent
|99
|WH Smith
|56 per cent
|100
|Morrisons
|55 per cent
Customers answering the Which survey did not provide responses for each of the 100 retailers. For example, Morrisons received 153 responses, which gave a combined customer score of 55 per cent, while Richer Sounds and Toolstation received 128 and 132 responses respectively.