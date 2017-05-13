Francesca Washtell

IT experts are rushing to repair the computer systems of around 40 NHS trusts and several GP practices in England and Scotland that were hit by a cyber attack yesterday.

The head of the National Cyber Security Centre, Ciaran Martin, said the organisation is "working round the clock with UK and international partners and with private sector experts" to fix the damage.

"As the Prime Minister said, we have no evidence that UK National Health Service patient data has been stolen," Martin added.

The ransomware attack affecting the health service was part of a much wider cyber assault that has infected tens of thousands of computers in around 99 countries in public sector organisations and private companies such as global postage group FedEx and Telefonica in Spain.

Russia, Ukraine and Taiwan were the top targets, researchers with security software maker Avast has said.

However, the attack on the NHS has so far proven the most disruptive. Operations and appointments have been cancelled, creating a huge backlog for when the systems have been fixed.

The hacking tool, a new variant of "WannaCry" ransomware, is believed to have been developed by the US National Security Agency. It encrypts data on the affected computers, reportedly demanding payments of between $300 (£230) to $600 in order to access computer files again.

It encrypts files on a user's computer, blocking them from view, before demanding money, via an on-screen message, to access them again.

Home secretary Amber Rudd has told the BBC she expects NHS trusts to learn from the cyber attack and upgrade its systems.

“The cyber-attack, using a ransomware bug known as WannaCry, appears to have used an NSA exploit known as “Eternal Blue” that was disclosed on the web by Shadow Brokers. Microsoft released a patch earlier this year to address the vulnerability, but it appears that a number of hospitals and other users have not applied the patch,” said Creighton Magid, partner at the international lw firm Dorsey and Whitney.

“Like the DDOS attack last October, this attack shows that interconnected devices and systems are vulnerable to attack by nations, non-state actors and just plain crooks.”