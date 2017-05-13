Melissa York

62 Stratford Road, Kensington, £7.5m

For those with a grandiose taste in architecture, there’s very little to choose from among the over-crowded terraces of central London. Usually, you’d have to go further out into the countryside to grab a gothic mansion – and that’s why this home in Kensington is such hot property.

Located on Stratford Road less than ten minutes between Earl’s Court and High Street Kensington stations, this conversion is an extension of St Philip’s Church, which dates back to 1857. Built to accommodate the growing, middle-class population of W8, this six-bedroom house may not be used as a Vestry, Prayer Room and Lady Chapel any more, but it still retains many of their unique architectural features.

The striking yellow brick exterior frames a stone statuette of Queen Victoria over the entrance to the former Prayer Room. Bombed into a shell during World War Two, the rebuilt building leads the way to the private patio garden.

Visitors enter the house through a black oak front door, leading to an ornate entrance hall, cloakroom, utility room and living room that once served as the Vestry.

The Lady Chapel – in which to worship the Virgin Mary – is now a living area with a workspace, while the first and third floors are given over to guest bedrooms, one of them with large gothic window frames, while the master bedroom suite occupies the entire second floor.

“This is truly a spectacular home,” says Jake Russell, director at Russell Simpson, the estate agent selling the property jointly with Henry & James, “with a wonderful character and charm hard to find elsewhere in London, let alone Kensington & Chelsea.”

