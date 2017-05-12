FTSE 100 7420.18 +0.45%
Friday 12 May 2017 3:53pm

The owner of O2 has been hit by "massive" hack

Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk How to turn EU GDPR compliance chores into benefits
Chaos Computer Club Annual Congress
It was not clear whether the attack was linked to today's NHS hack (Source: Getty)

Spanish mobile operator Telefonica, the owner of the O2 network in the UK, has been hit by a cyber attack, it confirmed today.

Reports in Spanish media suggested employees had been told to shut down their computers after the company was attacked with ransomware, a type of software which hijacks files until the company pays a ransom.

In a brief statement, Telefonica confirmed the incident, saying:

Earlier today Telefónica detected a cybersecurity incident affecting the PCs of some employees within the company's internal corporate network. Telefónica inmediately activated the security protocols for this type of incident in order to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

It was not immediately clear whether the hack was related to today's massive NHS attack, which brought down computer networks at up to nine of the UK's NHS trusts.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Related articles

In your back yard? O2 to prep London for 5G by wedging in 1,400 phone masts
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

How six-a-side football is about to be reinvented at the O2
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

London IPO market set for £30bn boost as companies weigh up flotations
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff