The owner of O2 has been hit by "massive" hack

Emma Haslett

Spanish mobile operator Telefonica, the owner of the O2 network in the UK, has been hit by a cyber attack, it confirmed today.

Reports in Spanish media suggested employees had been told to shut down their computers after the company was attacked with ransomware, a type of software which hijacks files until the company pays a ransom.

In a brief statement, Telefonica confirmed the incident, saying:

Earlier today Telefónica detected a cybersecurity incident affecting the PCs of some employees within the company's internal corporate network. Telefónica inmediately activated the security protocols for this type of incident in order to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

It was not immediately clear whether the hack was related to today's massive NHS attack, which brought down computer networks at up to nine of the UK's NHS trusts.

​

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.