Chelsea players canstart planning for a summer of spending if they beat West Bromwich Albion to won the Premier League tonight.

The Blues players will be granted a £5m bonus to split between them should they add a sixth league title to their club's honours list.

Players who have made the most appearances will enjoy the greatest slice of the pie, according to The Times, but all members of the first team squad — including unused substitutes — are promised a cut.

Last season's champions Leicester City didn't receive a bonus for winning the league as their bonus structure didn't countenance the possibility of them pulling off a 5,000/1 achievement.

Instead, players were promised a £6.5m bonus for simply finishing above 12th and securing survival.

Chelsea need three points from their remaining three games to clinch the Premier League championship and travel to the Hawthorns to play West Brom tonight.

Roman Abramovich can afford to open the treasure chest to reward his players if they do lift the trophy as this year's champions are guaranteed to earn more than ever before.

Chelsea are on the verge of a £150m pay-out from the Premier League, which has upped its prize money and TV payments due to a new broadcast deals worth £8.3bn.

That represents a 65 per cent increase on the £93m earned by Leicester last season.