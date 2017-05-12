Betting: Chelsea to bag title with win over West Brom

Ben Cleminson

Chelsea travel to West Brom this evening with one hand on the Premier League trophy – knowing a win over the Baggies will see them crowned champions.

Antonio Conte’s first season in charge couldn’t have gone much better, and despite a late surge from Tottenham, the Blues would be worthy winners.

The Italian’s switch to a 3-4-3 formation in October prompted a run of 13 straight victories, and having climbed to the top of the league in November, they haven’t been overtaken since.

After Spurs slipped up at West Ham last Friday, Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Monday widened the gap to seven points, and three more at the Hawthorns would ensure the title returns to Stamford Bridge.

Standing in their way is a West Brom side who appear to already be on their summer holidays.

After reaching the magic 40-point mark in February, they have won just one of their nine matches since – and their goals in the 2-2 draw with Burnley last weekend were their first in five games.

Having sat in eighth since New Year’s Day, fans had hopes of pushing for Europe – but the players have downed tools badly.

Still, if they are able to maintain their current position, it would equal their highest ever Premier League finish.

I can’t see them stopping the rot tonight, however.

This isn’t the be-all and end-all for Chelsea, with easy home fixtures against Watford and Sunderland to come, but based on their ruthless dispatching of Middlesbrough, they should make light work of the Baggies.

The Blues to win both halves is 2/1 with 188BET.

Chelsea have been turning on the style recently, with 14 goals in their last four matches as the finish line has come into view.

Diego Costa reached 20 league goals for the season against Boro, and Cesc Fabregas became the first player to register over 10 assists in six different Premier League seasons as he laid on two strikes for his teammates.

I think they’ll put on a show worthy of champions – and will be buying total goals at 2.9 with Sporting Index.

