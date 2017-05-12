William Turvill

The people of Germany appear to be taking a tough stance on Brexit negotiations.

Germans are feeling less generous towards the UK than other countries, according to Die Welt, which commissioned the RedC survey spanning nine EU nations.

Some 80 per cent of German respondents want to see their rights protected as a priority in the talks.

And 88 per cent said Britain should pay its debts, ranking this as more important than the future of EU migrants in the UK.

“Europe’s citizens have already completed the divorce with Great Britain for themselves,” influential German MEP Manfred Weber told the newspaper. “It is about the interests of the EU27 now.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel last month warned the UK against “illusions” of what can be achieved in Brexit negotiations.

“A third state, and that's what Britain will be, cannot and will not have at its disposal the same rights ... as members of the European Union,” she said.

“I must say this clearly here because I get the feeling that some people in Britain still have illusions - that would be wasted time.”