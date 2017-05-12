Betting: Spurs to see off White Hart Lane in style over Man United

Ben Cleminson

Sunday afternoon marks the end an era for Tottenham Hotspur, as they bring their 118-year stay at the current White Hart Lane ground to a close against Manchester United.

The ever-improving Spurs will move into Wembley next season while a revamped stadium is being built, and the final match against United is sure to be an emotional one.

While Chelsea’s match against West Brom could make the result academic, Mauricio Pochettino will be keen for his side to give The Lane a perfect send-off.

The ground’s final season has been one of the best in its 118 years – Tottenham are unbeaten there all season, winning 16 of the 18 league games.

After north London derby victory two weeks ago, victory over United would be a fitting farewell.

Jose Mourinho has all but given up hope of a top-four finish, putting all of his eggs in the Europa League basket.

As with the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal last week, he is likely to heavily rotate his squad after last night’s semi-final victory over Celta Vigo.

While Mourinho has blamed fixture congestion on his league underperformance, research from SmartBets has shown United’s 64 games is no worse than Middlesbrough’s 2006 UEFA Cup run – and having made the second most changes to his starting XI in the league, United’s expensive squad should have been able to cope.

With their uninspiring 25-match unbeaten run at an end, and in a highly charged atmosphere, I don’t think United will put up much of a fight.

I’ll be backing Spurs at 5/7 with 188BET.

There’s one thing that Pochettino’s free-flowing side do promise – goals.

With 18 in their last five at home, I can see them sending off The Lane in style.

Buy total goals at 2.7 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Tottenham - 5/7 (188BET)

Buy total goals - 2.7 (Sporting Index)