FTSE 100 7403.93 +0.23%
Friday 12 May 2017 10:11am

Video: Cosco Development, world's largest cargo ship, leaves on-lookers amazed as it hits the US east coast

Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Autonomous and connected vehicles: a view from Europe
The Cosco Development can carry 13,092 20-foot containers (Source: Facebook: City of Savannah Government)

The largest cargo ship in the world headed to the US this week. And my word, it's flippin' enormous...

The US may be the home of big stuff, but the Cosco Development is larger than any other vessel to visit the east coast of America.

The ship is 366m long, that's the length of three football pitches. It has a top speed of 24.6 knots, that's more than 28mph, was built by South Korean firm Hyundai and is owned by Seaspan Container Line.

Read more: A listing cargo ship has just avoided crashing into France

The Cosco Development arrived yesterday at the Port of Virginia to a rapturous reception from awaiting crowds. It had quite a queue of traffic in its wake as it took up the whole river.

Hundreds of tourists and workers watched on as the Cosco Development pootled past, the US Army Corps of Engineers told DredgingToday.com.

John Milliken, chairman of the Virginia Port Authority’s board told The Virginian Pilot:

This is something that the port has been planning for for a decade.

(This video has been sped up in places)

Here's what it looks like when you're steering the ship:

And from the banks of the river:

It is a tight squeeze to fit the Cosco Development through one of the world's most famous canals.

Related articles

A listing cargo ship has just avoided crashing into France
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Crew of cargo ship seized by Iran are safe
Guy Bentley
Guy Bentley | Contributor

Salmon, crochet and clotted cream are among Heathrow's top festive exports
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff