Oliver Gill

The largest cargo ship in the world headed to the US this week. And my word, it's flippin' enormous...

The US may be the home of big stuff, but the Cosco Development is larger than any other vessel to visit the east coast of America.

The ship is 366m long, that's the length of three football pitches. It has a top speed of 24.6 knots, that's more than 28mph, was built by South Korean firm Hyundai and is owned by Seaspan Container Line.

Read more: A listing cargo ship has just avoided crashing into France

The Cosco Development arrived yesterday at the Port of Virginia to a rapturous reception from awaiting crowds. It had quite a queue of traffic in its wake as it took up the whole river.

Hundreds of tourists and workers watched on as the Cosco Development pootled past, the US Army Corps of Engineers told DredgingToday.com.

John Milliken, chairman of the Virginia Port Authority’s board told The Virginian Pilot:

This is something that the port has been planning for for a decade.

(This video has been sped up in places)

Here's what it looks like when you're steering the ship:

A view from the bridge of the COSCO Development as she passes River Street. Thanks, Ed McCarthy/GPA. pic.twitter.com/5BrIWCAUqS — Mary Carr Mayle (@MaryMayle) May 11, 2017

And from the banks of the river:

It is a tight squeeze to fit the Cosco Development through one of the world's most famous canals.