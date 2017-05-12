Oliver Gill

Shares in AstraZeneca jumped nearly five per cent this morning, boosted by a successful trial of one of its lung cancer drugs.

The pharma giant said drug durvalumab, which will go under the brand name Imfinzi, will reduce the risk of later stage lung cancer worsening, according to research.

With AstraZeneca in active discussions with authorities to get regulatory approval for the drug, hopes will be raised over a successful launch will lead to the firm netting billions of dollars in sales.

Chief medical officer at AstraZeneca Sean Bohen said "These are highly encouraging results for patients with locally-advanced lung cancer for whom surgery is not an option.

We look forward to working with regulatory authorities around the world to bring Imfinzi to lung cancer patients as soon as possible.

Stage III lung cancer affected an estimated 100,000 patients in the G7 countries in 2016. About half of these patients have tumours that are unable to be removed. The prognosis is poor and long-term survival rates are low, the company said.

AstraZeneca recently received accelerated approval from the US authorities for Imfinzi in previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer.