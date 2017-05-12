FTSE 100 7395.08 +0.11%
Friday 12 May 2017 8:09am

Rush hour Tube disruption: Severe delays on Central line due to faulty train at Liverpool Street station

Caitlin Morrison
Delays on the Central line this morning (Source: Getty)

There are severe delays no the Central line this morning, due to an earlier faulty train at Liverpool Street station.

Transport for London warned commuters to expect severe delays from White City to West Ruislip and Ealing Broadway, westbound, an improvement from earlier delays on the service between Epping and Hainault and White City. TfL said there is a good service on the rest of the line.

