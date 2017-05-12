There are severe delays no the Central line this morning, due to an earlier faulty train at Liverpool Street station.
Transport for London warned commuters to expect severe delays from White City to West Ruislip and Ealing Broadway, westbound, an improvement from earlier delays on the service between Epping and Hainault and White City. TfL said there is a good service on the rest of the line.
Severe delays White City to West Ruislip and Ealing Broadway westbound; earlier faulty train at Liverpool St. Good service on rest of line— Central line (@centralline) May 12, 2017