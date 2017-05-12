Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis' pay fell last year

Emma Haslett

Tesco chief executive Dave Lewis may have been roundly applauded by shareholders for his efforts to turn the supermarket around - but that didn't add up in his pay that year, which fell 10 per cent.

Tesco's annual report, published this morning, showed Lewis made £4.15m in 2016/17, down from £4.63m the year before.

The fall was largely thanks to his annual bonus, which dropped from £2.99m in 2015/16 to £2.36m last year.

Meanwhile, his salary stood at £1.25m, while he received £223,000 in benefits and £313,000 cash in lieu of pension.

Lewis' salary is 42 per cent lower than the £7.15m Sir Terry Leahy took in his final year as chief executive, in 2010/11 - although his successor, Philip Clarke, saw his pay fall as low as £1.63m just before he handed over the reins to Lewis in 2013/14.

Meanwhile, Tesco chairman John Allan was paid £666,000 in 2016/17, up from £660,000 in 2015/16.

Last month the supermarket reported a mammoth 30 per cent jump in profits, although one measure of pre-tax profit was hit by a fine from the Serious Fraud Office over false accounting.

Tesco is currently embroiled in a row with some of its shareholders over plans to buy wholesaler booker for £3.7bn.

Read more: Now you can do your Tesco shopping via Google Home's voice assistant