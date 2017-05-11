Melissa York

The Triangle, Crystal Palace

From £565,000 with Help to Buy available

Apartments aimed at first time buyers hoping to get a foot on the property ladder in south London go on sale near Gipsy Hill station. With a commute of under half an hour into Victoria or London Bridge, there are five two-to-three bedroom flats and two two-bed duplexes on offer, all with at least one private balcony. Set behind a gated entrance and striking yellow brick facade, there’s also some private parking, garden space and bike storage available at this Hambridge Homes scheme.

Call 020 7738 6839 or visit thetriangle-se27.com

The Music Box, Southwark

From £875,000

The views on offer through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows at this collection of homes offer an enviable choice of either Westminster, St Paul’s and the City, or The Shard. Well-located close to the Old Vic and the cultural centres along the South Bank on Union Street, this 13 storey building houses one to three bedroom apartments. Nearing completion, the penthouses went on sale this week, offered with a 250-year lease, and fitted with oak timber flooring, bespoke kitchen units and covered balconies to enjoy the views.

Call 020 3553 6811 or visit residential.jll.co.uk

Emery Wharf, Docklands

From £539,950

Walk to work in the City from this new collection of apartments in between Wapping and Tower Hill. This weekend sees the launch of 105 apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, in a 12 storey building that takes its architecture from the area’s industrial trading past, with mid-century inspired interior design. There are two private residents’ roof gardens to enjoy views of the river, and this St George scheme, part of the Berkeley Group, is a short walk to St Katharine Docks and its restaurant-lined marina.

Call 020 3883 7224 or visit berkeleygroup.co.uk

The W1 London, Marylebone

From £4.1m

Serial entrepreneur Sir Peter Wood, who founded Direct Line, Esure and Sheila’s Wheels, is venturing into UK property with this collection of apartments on Marylebone High Street. His company, W-One International, is behind this transformation of the BBC’s former radio headquarters into 19 new two to four bedroom homes, including five four bed townhouses and a four-bed penthouse with a separate studio. Underground car parking and cycle storage is available, with completions at the end of the year.

Visit thew1london.com

Brewery Gate, Twickenham

From £1.55m

A five bedroom, four storey show house is now open to entice buyers to consider the remaining 11 townhouses on sale at this large development close to Twickenham station. All 82 flats have sold and now the four and five bedroom, classically-styled houses are left, ready to move into in the summer. Every home comes with a private garden and gated courtyard parking, while developer St James has built a new riverside piazza with water fountains and an M Bar & Grill, as well as a 320-seat auditorium and cafe.

Call 020 3642 9714 or visit brewery-gate.co.uk