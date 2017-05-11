Frank Dalleres

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has given the club a boost as they look to clinch the Premier League title tomorrow night by indicating that he plans to rebuff interest from Inter Milan and stay in London.

Conte’s success in reviving a Chelsea team that finished 10th last year has only made him more attractive to suitors such as Inter, who have made no secret of their interest in the former Juventus coach.

But the Italian urged his players to ignore speculation over his future and focus on securing three points at West Brom that would secure a sixth top-flight crown.

“I have two years’ contract with Chelsea. It’s logical that, when you start the work in a new club, the will is to continue to work and improve your work for many years,” Conte said.

“For sure, this is my will. Now the most important thing is to reach our target. We worked very hard for the whole season. Now it’s important to be ready and to try to win and then to celebrate together.”

Inter's £10m offer

The 47-year-old’s family situation has increased uncertainty around his future, with his wife and daughter still living in Italy.

Chelsea are expected to offer Conte a raise on his £6.5m salary, although Inter’s Chinese owners, Suning, are willing to raise his pay to £10m, according to reports in Italy.

“Money is not the most important thing. The most important thing for me and the players is to write history in the club when you work,” he said. “When you stay at this level, the money only explains your value.”

Pulis promises a fight

West Brom’s form has tailed off since securing their top-flight status, with just two points taken from their last six games, but manager Tony Pulis insists his team will not roll over for Chelsea.

“There are three points riding on it for them and us,” said Pulis. “We’re doing our damnedest to make it a competitive game and a good game. I don’t think Antonio will expect anything different.

“We’ll give it our best. We have a responsibility to our supporters. We’re still chasing a points tally that will keep us in eighth position, so we have a lot to play for.”