Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has called upon the notoriously raucous Selhurst Park crowd to contain their nerves during Sunday's crunch match against Hull.

Palace can ensure Premier League survival with a result but defeat would open the door for Marco Silva's men and leave the South Londoners with the daunting prospect of a final day trip to Old Trafford with relegation still possible.

Allardyce says the game will be decided by which side best negotiates the pressure — and Palace's fans can tip the scales in their side's favour by staying positive.

"There is Hull we need to compete against and the size of the game," said the former England manager.

"Whoever deals with the pressure better is a big a factor. Our crowd will be a big help as long as they don't get nervous. If they get nervous, they can pass that over and that will make us a bit more nervous.

"We have to deal with the emotion of the game on Sunday and come out on top."

Palace have been pulled into the relegation reckoning following three consecutive defeats in which they have failed to score a goal.

Allardyce has dismissed the suggestion that last weekend's damaging defeat was the result of a tactical switch to a back three in defence.

Palace, who have struggled since losing centre-back Mamadou Sakho to injury last month, have instead been hit hardest by injuries, argued Allardyce.

"It wasn't about the system, it was about the fact we were rubbish," he said.

"That says it all. Systems are only as good as the players that play within the system. Systems are meant to suit the players and the team and we've played with a back three many times and been successful.

"On our winning streak, we played with a back three going into the final 15 minutes of many games to ensure we won. It was just a poor performance on Saturday, not the system.

"The team has been disrupted by the fact that the flow of the team was so goof when those players were fit , the team was disrupted because of the injuries."

Defender James Tomkins could return from a spell on the sidelines for the Hull clash, but captain Scott Dann, midfielders Yohan Cabaye and Andros Townsend are all doubts while Sakho has been ruled out for the season.