City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover utility services, brokers and regulatory approval. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services has appointed Martin Harrison, the group’s chief financial officer, to succeed Martin Donnachie as chief executive officer. Martin Harrison will succeed the current CEO on 1 August, after an agreed handover period. Martin has worked closely with the current chief for three years since joining the company and has played a pivotal role in its profitable growth. Prior to joining Fulcrum he was divisional finance director of Lafarge Tarmac Contracting from 2010 to 2014 with financial responsibility for the UK and Middle East markets. Previously he spent three years with KPMG, working on M&A and corporate restructuring, and 11 years with Saint Gobain/BPB. Hazel Griffiths, the group financial controller, will succeed Martin and will take on the role chief financial officer on 1 August.

Berenberg

Berenberg has continued to strengthen its UK equities offering with six additional hires into its UK mid-cap research team since the start of the year. They include highly experienced analysts Charles Weston, a healthcare specialist who has spent two years in industry and has 12 years on the sell-side, most recently at Numis; and Ian Osburn who has 10 years of experience and was most recently at Cantor Fitzgerald. The team has also added Donald Tait from Panmure Gordon and Anthony Plom from Canaccord. Berenberg’s UK mid-cap team was launched in 2013 and has grown its coverage to 150 UK stocks. With these hires, the bank plans to expand its coverage of UK equities by a further 50 per cent to 300 by the year-end.

Julius Baer

Julius Baer International announces the appointment of John Dodds as head of compliance UK and Ireland, subject to regulatory approval. He will report to chief risk officer Eleanor Malcolm. John Dodds is a chartered accountant and joins from Rothschild’s wealth management business, where he was compliance director and money laundering reporting officer for almost five years. Prior to Rothschild, he worked for Credit Suisse’s private bank, Clariden Leu, where he was involved in the growth and development of their UK domestic operation. He also worked for Butterfield Private Bank, initially setting up an internal audit function, before taking responsibility for risk, compliance and MLRO matters. Before specialising in compliance, John’s focus was internal audit and risk, which included a time working for the FSA. John Dodds succeeds Derrick Cain, who made a significant contribution to our compliance function and has now decided to pursue a new challenge outside the firm.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.