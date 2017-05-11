Bill Esdaile

NATIONAL Hunt lovers will be delighted to see one more big race before the summer holidays.

Haydock’s Swinton Hurdle (3.10pm) is always a competitive handicap, packed full of horses who have been desperately craving decent ground.

Many of those who took part in last month’s Scottish Champion Hurdle are likely to reappear tomorrow, including Paul Nicholls’ Zubayr who was only beaten a short-head by Chesterfield.

He has to be high on the shortlist at 7/1, as does the third, Dan Skelton’s Mohaayed.

However, the one for me is JOHN CONSTABLE, who was running a massive race when taking a crashing fall at the final flight on Grand National day against the progressive Chesterfield.

Although beaten when falling, Evan Williams’ inmate would have been a good second and he is still 4lbs lower than when finishing a close fourth in this race 12 months ago.

What made his performance at Aintree standout even more was that the stable were really struggling at the time and they are in much better shape now.

Williams has won two of the past four renewals of this race and with Davy Russell looking set to take the ride, John Constable must be backed at a general 10/1.

The final declarations for the three jump races on the card won’t be known until later this morning, but I can see Williams notching a valuable double.

He has entered PRIME VENTURE in the opening Long Distance Handicap Hurdle (2.00pm).

The six-year-old was fourth to Air Horse One at Ascot in February and improved on that when runner-up to subsequent Punchestown scorer Minella Awards at Sandown.

That is strong form and he must have a massive chance if handling the step up in trip.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Prime Venture e/w 2.00pm Haydock

John Constable e/w 3.10pm Haydock