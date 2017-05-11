Joe Hall

Chelsea are on the verge of securing the most lucrative prize in Premier League history, with a win at West Bromwich Albion on Friday night worth approximately £150m.

Victory at the Hawthorns will add a sixth league title to the Stamford Bridge trophy room and make Antonio Conte's men the first Premier League champions to benefit from the league's largest ever TV deal worth £8.3bn.

Chelsea are set to receive a 72 per cent rise from the £87.3m they earned for last season's 10th place finish should they hold onto the top spot they've held early November.

The large influx of cash from the Premier League's current TV deal will guarantee this year's champions just under £150m — a 65 per cent increase on the £93m earned by Leicester last season.

Even basement club Sunderland, who are guaranteed to finish rock bottom this season, can at least console themselves with just under £100m in Premier League payments.

The payments distributed to the Premier League are divided and determined by three broad categories; TV, sponsorships and performances.

Each club is guaranteed an "equal share" payment as well as an equal split of the league's international TV rights and commercial contracts income.

Payments are then distributed based on league position and "facility fees" — the number of time a club has featured on TV during the season.

Last season every Premier League side was paid £56m from international TV rights, commercial contracts and "equal share" payment.

This year that figure will exceed £80m, while the merit payment paid to the champions will jump from £25m to roughly £40m.

That represents a staggering 18,300 per cent increase on the £815,210 Manchester United banked in the Premier League's inaugural 1992/1993 season and a 310 per cent increase from the £9.7m Chelsea earned when they first won the Premier League title under Jose Mourinho in 2005.

Chelsea's other cash increases

Chelsea's spending power will be further boosted by a return to the Champions League next season and the start of their £60m-a-year kit deal with Nike.

Should they enter the competition as Premier League champions next season, Chelsea will be entitled to the biggest share of the TV money European football governing body Uefa allocates clubs based on where they finished last season.

The West London club's financial accounts for this season will suffer from a lack of Champions League football — the absence of which will hit both matchday and broadcast income.

Last season the club earned €45m (£35m) in TV money from playing in Europe's elite competition and a further €24m in prize money for reaching the last 16.